Trying to lose weight? You might want to eat a big breakfast.

1. President Trump

Has any president wanted to get away as badly as Donald Trump does right now? Trump leaves today on his first overseas trip as President after what has undoubtedly been the most difficult two weeks of his term. He'll go to Saudi Arabia, Israel and then to global summits in Italy and Belgium.

Trump will leave behind the sting of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Russia election-collusion allegations, as well as the fallout from his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump called the investigation a "witch hunt" and denied he asked Comey to end it. And speaking of Comey, we may hear from him very soon. A Republican on the House oversight committee said he's "pretty confident" Comey will testify next week. Talk about must-see TV.

As for who'll replace Comey at the FBI, Trump says he's close to making his decision and that ex-Sen. Joe Lieberman is among the frontrunners. That would definitely tick off Democrats. Sure, Lieberman was the Dems' veep candidate in 2000, but he fell out of favor after he became an independent, then backed Sen. John McCain for president in 2008. Since leaving the Senate, Lieberman has worked for a law firm that has represented Trump, a fact Democrats could seize on as well.

