When the circus leaves town forever and you're looking for work

Benny Ibarra has been performing since 5. The Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey is ending its run, and it's time for Ibarra to dust off the resume.

Benny Ibarra has worked in a circus for as long as he can remember. When most kids his age obsessed over bicycles and bubbles, he was a 5-year-old clown, scampering around in an oversized pants as pants-less adult clown chased after him.

Since then, he's bounced on trampolines. He's dangled from trapeze. And as "The Great Ibarra," he flipped and somersaulted atop a wheel suspended 30 feet in the air. The danger thrilled -- and excited -- him.

But the curtains fell for "The Greatest Show on Earth" -- and on his dream job at the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey.

"Like Van Halen said, 'This dream is over,'" the 32-year-old Ibarra told CNN.

It's time for something else.

