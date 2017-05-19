Story highlights Mayor's office issued proclamation for man after father's request

(CNN) Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley apologized after his office inadvertently issued a proclamation honoring a man who ambushed and killed a Cincinnati police officer.

"I am really sorry that my office, that we mistakenly issued a proclamation on behalf of a man that killed, murdered Sonny Kim," Cranley said Thursday night.

Cranley choked back tears as he spoke at a local police union hall. His face was red as he paused several times during his brief, tear-filled statement.

Kim had responded to a 911 call after Trepierre Hummons, 21, contacted emergency operators twice that day, pretending to be a concerned witness who had seen a man acting erratically with a gun. When Kim arrived on scene, he was shot multiple times by Hummons, according to police. Hummons opened fired at two more officers before he was shot and killed.

