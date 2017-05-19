American Airlines passenger detained after in-flight disturbance

(CNN) A person who caused a disturbance aboard an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Friday was met by authorities when the Airbus 321 landed in Honolulu, the airline said.

"Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu," American Airlines said in a statement.

Video from CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL showed two law enforcement officers escorting a person with hands behind their back off the plane.

A user on Instagram posted a video from inside the cabin, showing the person in handcuffs being led down the aisle by a man with FBI on his back.

"Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu," bplus.noisefloor.dnb wrote. "We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews. I've never seen anything like this."

