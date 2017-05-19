American Airlines passenger detained after in-flight disturbance

(CNN) A person who caused a disturbance aboard an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Friday was met by authorities when the Airbus 321 landed in Honolulu, the airline said.

"Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu," American Airlines said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security tweeted the person was detained and that the incident appeared to be isolated.

"At this time, there are no other reports of disruptions to flights," the department tweeted. We continue to monitor all flights out of an abundance of caution and will provide updates as necessary."

Two F-22 Raptors from the US Pacific Command escorted the flight for the final part of the flight, Navy Cmdr. Dave Beham said..

Read More