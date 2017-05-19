Story highlights Hayden 'extremely critical' after crash

Kentucky native was cycling in Italy

Hayden is former MotoGP world champion

(CNN) Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden is in a "extremely critical" condition in intensive care after a cycling accident in Italy.

The American, who has been racing for Red Bull Honda's World Superbike team, collided with a car near Rimini Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has sustained multiple injuries including "serious cerebral damage."

"The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesana's Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage," read a statement from the hospital.