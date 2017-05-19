Breaking News

Ex-MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden 'critical' after cycling crash

Updated 8:33 AM ET, Fri May 19, 2017

Nicky Hayden, who won the MotoGP world title in 2006 is &#39;critical&#39; after a cycling accident.
(CNN)Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden is in a "extremely critical" condition in intensive care after a cycling accident in Italy.

The American, who has been racing for Red Bull Honda's World Superbike team, collided with a car near Rimini Wednesday.
The 35-year-old has sustained multiple injuries including "serious cerebral damage."
    "The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesana's Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage," read a statement from the hospital.
    "The prognosis remains reserved."

    2006 champion

    Hayden, from Owensboro, Kentucky, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital near Rimini before being transfered to the facility in Cesana.
    He has been joined by his fiancée Jackie as well as his brother Tommy and mother Rose who arrived from the US Thursday.
    Hayden, who had raced in the World Superbike Championship at Imola in Italy last Sunday, won the MotoGP championship in 2006.
    Italy's Valentino Rossi, the man Hayden edged to win his world title, led the tributes to him on social media.
    "Nicky is one of the best friends I've ever had in the paddock," wrote the seven-time MotoGP champion on Instagram.
    Nicky è uno dei migliori amici che ho avuto nel paddock.siamo stati compagni di squadra con la Honda nel suo anno da rookie,il 2003,quando era un giovane debuttante alla prima esperienza europea.quella stagione si chiuse con il mondiale per me e con il suo primo podio a Phillip Island.dopo qualche anno abbiamo lottato uno contro l'altro per il mondiale 2006 fino all'ultima gara e alla fine,purtroppo per me,mi ha battuto ed è diventato il campione del mondo della MotoGP.dopo la gara ci siamo dati la mano e ci siamo abbracciati.in seguito siamo stati ancora compagni di squadra nei difficili anni della Ducati,quando parecchie volte abbiamo lottato all'ultimo sangue,magari per conquistare l'ultimo posto nella top five.Nicky veniva spesso al Ranch,dove era sempre uno spettacolo vederlo e cercare di carpire qualche segreto battagliandoci insieme,perché lui è uno dei più veloci flattisti del mondo e prima di passare all'asfalto ha vinto le più importanti gare di Flat Track americano come il Peoria TT. Il più bel ricordo che ho di lui però è quando è venuto a darmi la mano dopo la sfortunata gara di Valencia 2015,durante il giro d'onore.per lui era l'addio alla MotoGP,io avevo appena perso il mondiale.il suo sguardo di supporto dentro il casco è uno dei pochi ricordi positivi che ho di quel giorno.Forza Nicky,siamo tutti con te.

    Three-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez wrote on Titter: "My thoughts are with you."
    American multiple world champion Wayne Rainey also said he was praying for Hayden.