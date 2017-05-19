Trump's 1989 trip to Israel that never was

Jerusalem (CNN) The dinner was to start with veal paté and Cumberland sauce. Then a lime sherbert with anis to cleanse the palate, followed by breast of moullard for the main course. The menu at luxury Laromme Hotel -- not far from Jerusalem's Old City -- was prepared with one guest of honor in mind: Donald J. Trump.

Only he wasn't President then. It was the summer of 1989, and Israel was lobbying hard for the billionaire real estate magnate to visit the country, crafting an itinerary that would mix history and investment.

Plans called for Trump to visit Israel on a three-day trip, spending a day in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, before traveling to Eilat to scope out real estate for a possible casino.

Dozens of Israeli dignitaries were due to greet Trump at the Laromme when he arrived.

Israel's State Archive recently released a trove of documents relating to the visit, including menus, meetings with dignitaries, and newspaper clippings collected in an apparent attempt to learn about the mogul.

Read More