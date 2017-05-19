State AGs to Sessions: Rescind criminal charging guidance

Story highlights The attorneys general argue that the guidance will hurt the US more than help

Sessions' guidance paves way for more prosecutions and tougher sentences

Washington (CNN) More than a dozen state attorneys general sent US Attorney General Jeff Sessions a letter Thursday asking him to rescind criminal charging guidance he sent to prosecutors last week.

Sessions' guidance, which he announced last Friday, paves the way for more prosecutions of non-violent drug offenders and tougher sentences, specifically rescinding instructions issued by then-President Barack Obama's administration.

"Charging and sentencing recommendations are bedrock responsibilities of any prosecutor, and I trust our prosecutors in the field to make good judgment," Sessions said last Friday at a news conference in Washington . "They deserve to be un-handcuffed and not micromanaged from Washington."

In a brief one-and-a-half-page memo, Sessions outlined his new instructions for charging decisions in federal cases, saying that his new first principle is "that prosecutors should charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense."

