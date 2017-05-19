Story highlights Democrats are discussing their closed-door briefing with the deputy Attorney General

Rod Rosenstein also briefed senator on Thursday in a similar briefing

(CNN) House of Representative members described Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's briefing as "very guarded" and "frustratingly cautious," deferring many answers to being under the purview of the recently-appointed special counsel, Robert Mueller.

Rosenstein spoke to lawmakers Friday following a tumultuous several weeks where Rosenstein was thrust into the spotlight following President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Rosenstein was "very guarded" and would not discuss the circumstances of Comey's firing, according to one House Republican member in the briefing.

"It's clear he just wanted to defer to Mueller on everything tough," said one Democratic lawmaker inside the room, who added that Rosenstein didn't address most questions and described his demeanor as "frustratingly cautious."

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts echoed that sentiment, saying there was "considerable frustration" and that "he refused to answer a lot of questions."

