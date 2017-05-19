Story highlights Santorum says Republicans would currently oppose impeachment

But that could change amid more damaging revelations, he cautions

(CNN) As White House lawyers begin researching impeachment procedures, former senator and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum said Friday night the GOP is nowhere near supporting such a move, but warned President Donald Trump that "this can't continue for a whole lot longer."

A person briefed on the matter told CNN that lawyers in the White House counsel's office have consulted experts in impeachment during the past week and have begun collecting information on how such proceedings would work.

People briefed on the legal discussions also revealed that White House officials believe the President has the backing of Republican allies in Congress and that impeachment is not in the cards.

Santorum, who voted to convict former President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice during his impeachment trial in 1999, agreed that Republicans would currently oppose impeachment. But he cautioned that things could change dramatically if damaging revelations continue to plague the Trump administration.

"Unlike Democrats, who will never break with a president, no matter what they do -- I mean I don't care, they can find him with a smoking gun and a picture, they wouldn't break with him -- Republicans will," he warned. "So I would say this to President Trump: This can't continue for a whole lot longer."

