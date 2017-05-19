Justice Department seeks increase in private prison beds

(CNN) The Obama administration planned to reduce the number of non-US offenders housed in federal private prisons.

President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to undo those cuts -- and could add more than 1,500 on top.

The potential increases are laid out by the US Bureau of Prisons in a notice for beds in Criminal Alien Requirement (CAR) facilities, privately-managed prisons primarily for non-US citizens convicted of low-level drug and immigration offenses.

The notice of bids from the Bureau of Prisons was posted on April 21 and signals an increase of 1,607 beds to the system. That could bring the total population in private prisons to 22,894.

The Obama administration's prior goal: Eliminate 7,200 beds by May 1. That would have brought the inmate population in private prisons to under 14,200.

Read More