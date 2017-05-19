Pentagon provides update on ISIS fight, announces new 'deconfliction' effort with Russia

Story highlights Gen. Joseph Dunford said negotiations with Moscow aim to allow US and Russian forces to operate near one another.

Officials touted the changes made as part of the newly developed counter-ISIS strategy

(CNN) Days after taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump ordered a 30-day review of the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and on Friday, America's top officials overseeing that fight gave the first briefing on the new approach, revealing that the military is working on a new proposal with Russia to better "de-conflict" operations on an increasingly complex battlefield in Syria.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, told reporters at the Pentagon that negotiations with Moscow were underway and were aimed at allowing US and Russian forces to operate in proximity to one another.

"We had a proposal that we're working on with the Russians right now," Dunford said. "I won't share the details, but my sense is that the Russians are as enthusiastic as we are to de-conflict operations and ensure that we can continue to take the campaign to ISIS and ensure the safety of our personnel,"

Dunford said that the talks are focused in part on Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian city along the Euphrates River where ISIS fighters and Russian-backed regime forces are located. US officials have increasingly seen ISIS leadership leave Raqqa for Deir ez-Zor as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces begin closing in on Raqqa.

The latest effort will be in addition to the pre-existing hotline aimed at ensuring that US-led coalition and Russian forces avoid any accidental encounters in the air or on the ground in Syria.

