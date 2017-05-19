Story highlights Kushner hoped to maneuver a discount with Lockheed

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's son-in-law and utility diplomat, Jared Kushner, shocked a high-level Saudi delegation earlier this month when he personally called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and asked if she would cut the price of a sophisticated missile detection system, according to a source with knowledge of the call.

Pressured to finalize a massive $100-plus billion arms deal in the two weeks leading up to Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia, Kushner hoped to maneuver a discount on Lockheed's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system during the Saudis' visit to the White House on May 1 -- a request that Hewson said she would look into at the time.

The White House declined to comment for this story.

Ultimately, the two sides were able to reach an agreement on a weapons package that amounts to $110 billion in tanks, fighter jets, combat ships and the THAAD missile defense system, according to the White House.

