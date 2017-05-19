Aide posts joking video of Clinton avoiding 'unwanted Trump hug'

Story highlights Reines stood in as Trump during Clinton debate prep

The tweet mocks news about Comey and Trump

Washington (CNN) Philippe Reines, who stood in as Donald Trump during debate preparation for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, tweeted a video showing him jokingly trying to force a hug on Clinton while they practiced for a debate in September.

Reines, who worked for Clinton when she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama, wrote in the tweet: "Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice ... A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16)."

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice...



A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017

He attached a low-quality video of Clinton and him practicing introductions for the debate, where he walked up to her and tried to hug her while she jokingly ran away. Laughter from her staff can be heard in the video.

Reines' tweet comes after Benjamin Wittes, former FBI Director James Comey's friend, recalled to news outlets that Comey told him he was reluctant to accept an invitation to the White House earlier this year because he didn't want even an appearance of a personal relationship with Trump.

At one point during the White House event, Wittes said, Comey stood in a position so that his blue blazer would blend in with the Blue Room's blue drapes in an effort for Trump to not notice him. But it didn't work -- Trump called him out by name, leading to a greeting captured on camera.

Read More