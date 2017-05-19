Trump foreign trip: Who, what, when, where

Story highlights Trump is leaving for his first presidential foreign trip on Friday

But there is one notable exception. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will not be aboard Air Force One when it lifts off from Joint Base Andrews early Friday afternoon, White House sources said.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be staying home to run the White House in the President's absence.

Here is a manifest of the West Wing power players who all belong to the famously competing factions within the President's fractious inner circle, and will be at Trump's side as he travels:

Melania Trump

-- first lady Reince Priebus

-- White House chief of staff Stephen Miller

-- senior policy adviser Jared Kushner

-- senior adviser, foreign policy point man and Trump's son-in-law Steve Bannon -- chief White House strategist

-- chief White House strategist Ivanka Trump

-- adviser to the President and Trump's daughter H.R. McMaster

-- national security adviser Sean Spicer

-- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

-- deputy press secretary Michael Anton -- National Security Council spokesman

-- National Security Council spokesman Hope Hicks

-- White House director of strategic communications Gary Cohn

-- National Economic Council director Dina Powell

-- deputy national security adviser Josh Raffel -- Jared Kushner's spokesman

