President's fiscal 2018 budget would slash EPA spending by 30%

Story highlights Some of the biggest cuts would go to grants for science and technology and environmental program and management spending

Numerous programs are zeroed out under the proposal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget request would slash EPA spending by almost a third, according to a copy of the President's proposal obtained by CNN.

The budget blueprint, which the White House plans to submit to Congress next week, would cut the EPA's total budget by more than 30% and its operational budget by 35% compared to current funding levels.

Some of the biggest cuts would go to categorical grants for science and technology and environmental program and management spending, which would face 40% and 35% decreases, respectively. Some of the hardest-hit programs would include clean air efforts in the environmental program and management category, which would be cut nearly in half.

The budget would also zero out money for states for dealing with such problems as non-point source pollution, radon, lead, underground storage tanks, pollution prevention and beach protection.

Other state grants that would be zeroed out under the budget plan include those that fund specific clean-up efforts, such as in the Chesapeake Bay, Long Island Sound, Lake Champlain and Gulf of Mexico.

