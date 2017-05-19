Callista Gingrich to be nominated as ambassador to Vatican

Story highlights The announcement comes as Trump begins his first international trip as president

(CNN) President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Callista Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, to be the US ambassador to the Vatican.

The announcement comes as Trump begins his first international trip as president, which will include a meeting with Pope Francis in Rome on Wednesday.

Gingrich is a devout Catholic, telling the Christian Broadcasting Network in a 2011 interview that she has "always been a very spiritual person."

Newt Gingrich was a close ally of Trump's during the presidential campaign and was considered for a Cabinet position, but decided against taking a role in the administration.