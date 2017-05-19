Weiner expected to plead guilty of sending obscene material to minor

New York (CNN) Former Rep. Anthony Weiner will enter a guilty plea to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, a spokesman for a law firm representing Weiner said Friday.

He will enter the plea at 11 a.m., said David Schaefer, a spokesman for the law firm Covington & Burling, whose attorney, Arlo Devlin-Brown, is representing Weiner.

Devlin-Brown is expected to comment outside the courthouse afterward.

Schaefer would not confirm if the plea was part of a deal.

Weiner left Congress in June 2011 when sexually-charged, sometimes explicit, texts with women other than his wife first emerged. His social media habits continued after leaving Congress and contributed to his poor showing with his 2013 New York City mayoral campaign, a race in which he had once been a leading contender.

