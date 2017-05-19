Huma Abedin divorcing Anthony Weiner

Story highlights Weiner pleaded guilty Friday to transferring obscene material to a minor

Abedin, a top aide to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was not present at the hearing

(CNN) Huma Abedin has filed for divorce from former Rep. Anthony Weiner, a move she made prior to Weiner pleading guilty Friday to transferring obscene material to a minor, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Abedin, a top aide to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was not present at Friday's hearing.

A message left with a representative for Abedin seeking comment Friday morning was not returned.

At the hearing Friday, Weiner accepted responsibility for his conduct. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," he said through pauses and bouts of tears in an emotional statement. "I entered intensive treatment, found the courage to take a moral inventory of my defects, and began a program of recovery and mental health treatment that I continue to follow every day."

As part of the plea agreement, Weiner, 52, will register as a sex offender and also will have to forfeit his iPhone, surrender his passport and continue mental health treatment. He is also barred from having any contact with the minor.

Read More