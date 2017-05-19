Why Turkish embassy violence is unforgivable

Story highlights Marc J. Randazza: The attacks outside the Turkish embassy in DC demand that we make it clear, once and for all, that we will not set aside our liberty or our sovereignty for any foreign censoring power

Marc J. Randazza is a Las Vegas-based First Amendment attorney and managing partner of the Randazza Legal Group.

(CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is notoriously thin-skinned when it comes to criticism. His censorious nature boiled over this week when his security detail viciously attacked protesters on Tuesday outside the Turkish embassy in Washington. Video shows Erdoğan speaking to the black-suited agents before they rushed the protesters in a coordinated attack and watching the violence. It was brutal -- with the agents punching protesters and kicking them while they were on the ground.

Marc Randazza

The word outrage does not come close to describing this incident. I frequently write about my objection to political violence and censorship in America, and we have plenty of examples of both. We have our own leader with a tendency toward authoritarian responses to criticism.

But Tuesday's attack at the Turkish embassy is all of those things rolled into one, with a side serving foreign aggression and a revived terrorism narrative.

Speaking to a joint session of Congress after September 11, George W. Bush said that terrorists hate our freedoms: "our freedom of speech, our freedom to vote and assemble and disagree with each other." At the time, I thought (and still do think) that his rhetoric was harmful. But, today, I nonetheless think it's a fair description of the Turkish president and his goon squad.