Who gets hurt by GOP's 'pro-life' hypocrisy

Story highlights The Texas GOP wants the Medicaid money it lost in defunding Planned Parenthood

Jill Filipovic: In Texas and elsewhere, the GOP's pro-life policies hurt families

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the new book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) What does it mean to be pro-life? In today's GOP, one thing: restricting access to safe abortion.

Even if this doesn't actually decrease the number of abortions, but just makes them more dangerous. Even if it means women and their children remain poor and vulnerable. Even if it means cutting off other necessary health care and aid. Even if it means women are injured. Even if it means women and babies die.

Jill Filipovic

It's the "pro-life" performance that matters more than actual lives.

Case in point: Republicans in Texas are now begging for the Medicaid dollars they gave up in order to defund Planned Parenthood four years ago.

Should the Trump administration give Texas the Medicaid money it wants, it will open the door for other states to defund Planned Parenthood, too, a favorite cause of the anti-abortion right.