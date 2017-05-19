Carole Walker is a political analyst who worked as a political news correspondent for the BBC. The opinions in this article belong solely to the author.

(CNN) When British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to call a general election, she said she was doing so in order to secure her own strong mandate, giving her the authority she needed to negotiate Britain's departure from the EU.

Though Brexit has naturally dominated the campaign thus far, on June 8, British voters face a stark choice between two very different leaders with contrasting visions of the country's future outside the EU and what role it should play in the world.

May and her main rival, left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn , have both said that they will work to get a good deal with the rest of the EU.

But while May has said that no deal would be better than a bad deal, Corbyn has said that leaving without an agreement is not an option.

If Labour wins the election, Corbyn would immediately guarantee the rights of nearly 3 million EU citizens currently living in the UK. May has said that she will only do so as part of a reciprocal deal, guaranteeing the rights of more than 1 million British nationals living across the EU.