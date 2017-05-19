Formula One's love affair with the Indy 500

Story highlights Indy 500 dates back to 1911

Five drivers have Indy and F1 titles

Double F1 world champions hopes to become the sixth

(CNN) The Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500 -- two of motorsport's oldest, most prestigious races, both staged on the same day.

It's a clash that has led some drivers facing a stick-or-twist dilemma: tackle the narrow, hair-raising corners on the Riviera, or test their stamina over the famous 500-mile, 200-lap endurance contest on the other side of the Atlantic.

Only five drivers have won both a Formula One world championship and the Indy 500. Two-time F1 champ Fernando Alonso will be hoping to make that six and become just the tenth rookie to lift the iconic Borg-Warner trophy on the race's 101st anniversary.

That Alexander Rossi -- an Indy 500 rookie and F1 convert -- triumphed last year will give the Spaniard hope, while McLaren Executive Director Zak Brown has also said he thinks his driver can win at the Brickyard on May 28.

