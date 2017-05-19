Duterte targets smokers in latest crackdown

(CNN) First it was drugs, now it's cigarettes.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's war on vice is expanding, as the popular strongman politician looks to stamp out one of the country's most popular habits.

Duterte signed an executive order this week for a nationwide smoking ban, prohibiting people from lighting up in all public places. The order also includes hefty punishments -- including jail time -- for anyone caught advertising or providing tobacco products to minors.

Under the order, which takes effect in mid-July, the use of both regular and electronic cigarettes will only be allowed in "designated smoking areas" (DSAs) that are in open spaces or rooms with ventilation. Anyone under the age of 18 will be prohibited from entering.

Previously, smoking was banned in schools, universities, health clinics and government offices, but not indoor offices and workplaces, bars, restaurants and cafes.

