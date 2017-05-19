Stockholm (CNN) Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations, according to a prosecution statement released Friday.

Assange, who has always denied wrongdoing, has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, in an effort to avoid a Swedish arrest warrant. Despite Friday's announcement, he's unlikely to walk out of the embassy imminently.

The Australian national has previously expressed concern that he could end up being extradited and facing the death penalty in the United States over allegations of revealing government secrets through his site, WikiLeaks.

Following the Swedish statement, Assange, now 45, tweeted an old image of himself smiling, but has not yet made any other comment.

A lawyer for the woman who accused Assange of rape said her client was shocked by the decision, Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

Read More