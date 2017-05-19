Breaking News

Sweden drops Julian Assange rape investigation

By Laura Smith-Spark and Per Nyberg, CNN

Updated 5:43 AM ET, Fri May 19, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy where he continues to seek asylum following an extradition request from Sweden in 2012, on February 5, 2016 in London, England. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has insisted that Mr Assange's detention should be brought to an end. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Stockholm (CNN)Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations, according to a prosecution statement released Friday.

Assange has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, seeking to avoid an arrest warrant on the allegations in Sweden. He has always denied wrongdoing.
Assange, an Australian national, has previously said that he's afraid that if he leaves the embassy, he could end up being extradited and facing the death penalty in the United States over allegations of revealing government secrets through his site, WikiLeaks.
US authorities have prepared charges to seek his arrest, US officials familiar with the matter told CNN last month.
    Assange tweeted an image of himself smiling shortly after the Swedish prosecution statement was released but has not yet made any other comment.
    Journalist Per Nyberg reported from Stockholm, while Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London. CNN's Hilary McGann contributed to this report.