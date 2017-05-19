'Wizard of Lies' doesn't bring much magic to Madoff story

(CNN) "The Wizard of Lies" digs deep into Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme, while providing a less-illuminating peek under its subject's skin. The coup of casting Robert De Niro as Madoff showers prestige on this HBO film, which ultimately provides only slightly better dramatic returns than ABC's so-so 2016 miniseries starring Richard Dreyfuss.

Adapted from the book by Diana B. Henriques (who appears briefly as herself), the movie begins as Madoff's scam -- and the lavish lifestyle it financed -- is on the verge of unraveling. The feds soon move in on him and his stunned family, including the grown sons (Alessandro Nivola, Nathan Darrow) who worked for him, and his wife Ruth (Michelle Pfeiffer).

"He looks relieved," one of the agents says after Madoff's arrest.

Director Barry Levinson takes his time, though -- and really, a bit too much of it -- before getting past the initial frenzy of law-enforcement activity, zeroing in on Madoff's ill-gotten gains and the rarefied air he occupied.

The best scenes illustrate the latter -- from Madoff lieutenant Frank DiPascali (Hank Azaria) crudely holding forth about women by comparing them to cars to Madoff acting uninterested in an investor's money, until the mark practically begs him to accept hundreds of millions of dollars, roughly three times the figure he originally proposed.

