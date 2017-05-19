(CNN) Disney is giving Lin-Manuel Miranda a chance to have some adventures in Duckburg, and he is not throwing away his shot.

The "Hamilton" composer has joined the voice cast of Disney XD's upcoming "DuckTales" series.

Miranda will be voicing to the role of Gizmoduck, a robo-hero whose real identity is that of Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a young intern working for Scrooge McDuck-employed mad scientist Gyro Gearloose.

The character's name inspired by the original character but has an added Latino twist, a move that was important co-producer Francisco Angones.

"Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own," Angones said. "In developing the new series, Matt [Youngberg] and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt 'DuckTales' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."

