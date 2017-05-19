Story highlights Harry Styles sang several of songs off his debut solo album on "Carpool Karaoke" Thursday night

(CNN) Harry Styles makes crying look cool, folks.

The former One Direction star has been co-hosting "The Late Late Show," all week and ended it with a 13-minute "Carpool Karaoke" ride with Corden.

Styles got teary while jamming out to his new song, "Sign of the Times."

"It makes me cry performing it sometimes," Styles acknowledged. "I find it quite emotional." (Cue the collective "Aww," Styles fans.)

The singer quickly noticed that he had made himself appear vulnerable, so he quipped: "[I cry] in, like, a cool way."

