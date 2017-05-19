'Grey's Anatomy' star bids farewell to show with emotional note

(CNN) Warning: This post contains spoilers about the "Grey's Anatomy" season finale.

Dr. Stephanie Edwards has checked out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

At the end of last week's episode, viewers were left wondering what the character's fate would be after she and a young girl were left trapped in the same room as a massive explosion.

Stephanie, who is played by actress Jerrika Hinton, and the young girl survived. They suffered burns, smoke inhalation and various other wounds from which they were told they'd recover. (The deranged patient who Stephanie lit on fire, inadvertently causing the explosion, did not survive -- as one might imagine.)

But Stephanie was not eager to get back into the operating room.