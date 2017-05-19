'The Real World' turns 25
The very first season of "The Real World" debuted on May 21, 1992. The cast was made up of Norman Korpi, Andre Comeau, Julie Oliver, Rebecca Blasband, Heather B., Eric Nies and Kevin Powell, who lived together in New York City. Let's catch up with some of the cast:
Heather B. Gardner, a.k.a. Heather B. moved on from her career in hip hop to do some acting and scored a major gig in radio. She's currently a co-host of the Sirius XM show "Sway in the Morning" with former MTV reporter, Sway Calloway.
Ever the creative, Norman Korpi has designed for the Guggenheim Museum and used his art directing skills for several brands, including Nickelodeon, Disney and Mattel. He currently holds several patents and has developed the A/Stand, a mobile workstand for smart devices.
After a stint as a senior writer for Vibe Magazine, Kevin Powell went on to become a well known activist, public speaker and author. His memoir, "The Education of Kevin Powell: A Boy's Journey Into Manhood," was published in 2015.
Andre Comeau has continued to make music, most recently with his band River Rouge. The singer/songwriter has worked in music publishing and licensing.
Julie Gentry (seen far right in photo) appeared on an episode of Oprah Winfrey's "Where Are They Now" program in 2014 with some of her fellow cast members. She is a married mom now back living in her native Alabama.
Mary Ellis-Bunim and Jonathan Murray, seen here in 2003, went on to form Bunim/Murray, the go to production company for reality shows. Bunim died of cancer in 2004. Murray has continued to strike reality gold with shows like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Project Runway All Stars."