A look back at 'The Real World New York' cast

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:29 PM ET, Fri May 19, 2017

The very first season of &quot;The Real World&quot; debuted on May 21, 1992. The cast was made up of Norman Korpi, Andre Comeau, Julie Oliver, Rebecca Blasband, Heather B., Eric Nies and Kevin Powell, who lived together in New York City. Let&#39;s catch up with some of the cast:
The very first season of "The Real World" debuted on May 21, 1992. The cast was made up of Norman Korpi, Andre Comeau, Julie Oliver, Rebecca Blasband, Heather B., Eric Nies and Kevin Powell, who lived together in New York City. Let's catch up with some of the cast:
Becky Blasband was one of the roommates who was a musician and she has continued singing and songwriting. According to IMDB, she had a role in the 2012 drama "The Strange Case of Wilhelm Reich."
Eric Nies maintained a professional relationship with MTV after his time in the New York City loft. He hosted their dance show "The Grind" as well as the "Real World/Road Rules Challenges." According to their site, he and wife Lona do energy work and counseling.
Heather B. Gardner, a.k.a. Heather B. moved on from her career in hip hop to do some acting and scored a major gig in radio. She&#39;s currently a co-host of the Sirius XM show &quot;Sway in the Morning&quot; with former MTV reporter, Sway Calloway.
Heather B. Gardner, a.k.a. Heather B. moved on from her career in hip hop to do some acting and scored a major gig in radio. She's currently a co-host of the Sirius XM show "Sway in the Morning" with former MTV reporter, Sway Calloway.
Ever the creative, Norman Korpi has designed for the Guggenheim Museum and used his art directing skills for several brands, including Nickelodeon, Disney and Mattel. He currently holds several patents and has developed the A/Stand, a mobile workstand for smart devices.
Ever the creative, Norman Korpi has designed for the Guggenheim Museum and used his art directing skills for several brands, including Nickelodeon, Disney and Mattel. He currently holds several patents and has developed the A/Stand, a mobile workstand for smart devices.
After a stint as a senior writer for Vibe Magazine, Kevin Powell went on to become a well known activist, public speaker and author. His memoir, &quot;The Education of Kevin Powell: A Boy&#39;s Journey Into Manhood,&quot; was published in 2015.
After a stint as a senior writer for Vibe Magazine, Kevin Powell went on to become a well known activist, public speaker and author. His memoir, "The Education of Kevin Powell: A Boy's Journey Into Manhood," was published in 2015.
Andre Comeau has continued to make music, most recently with his band River Rouge. The singer/songwriter has worked in music publishing and licensing.
Andre Comeau has continued to make music, most recently with his band River Rouge. The singer/songwriter has worked in music publishing and licensing.
Julie Gentry (seen far right in photo) appeared on an episode of Oprah Winfrey&#39;s &quot;Where Are They Now&quot; program in 2014 with some of her fellow cast members. She is a married mom now back living in her native Alabama.
Julie Gentry (seen far right in photo) appeared on an episode of Oprah Winfrey's "Where Are They Now" program in 2014 with some of her fellow cast members. She is a married mom now back living in her native Alabama.
Mary Ellis-Bunim and Jonathan Murray, seen here in 2003, went on to form Bunim/Murray, the go to production company for reality shows. Bunim died of cancer in 2004. Murray has continued to strike reality gold with shows like &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians&quot; and &quot;Project Runway All Stars.&quot;
Mary Ellis-Bunim and Jonathan Murray, seen here in 2003, went on to form Bunim/Murray, the go to production company for reality shows. Bunim died of cancer in 2004. Murray has continued to strike reality gold with shows like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Project Runway All Stars."
