The cast of 'Alien: Covenant' knows exactly how to terrify you

(CNN) It's hard to believe that it's already been 40 years since "Alien" roared into theaters and terrified audiences with its famous chest-bursting scene. Now, director Ridley Scott is back with everyone's favorite Xenomorph for more screams in "Alien: Covenant," which hits theaters on Friday.

CNN sat down with the movie's stars during March's South by Southwest conference and talked about why the franchise is so enduring -- not to mention terrifying -- for audiences.

Turns out, it has something to do with channeling real fear in the actors so viewers can experience the terror for themselves.

"We had pretty good visuals to work with," actress Katherine Waterston, who stars as the lead female character Daniels, told CNN. "We didn't have to many CGI, green screens or sticks with Xs on the end to look at."

Comedic actor Danny McBride, who rarely takes on dramatic roles said he approached the prep work for the movie in the same way he tackles comedies.

