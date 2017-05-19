Story highlights Japanese parliament set to debate allowing Emperor to step down

If Akihito quits role it would be the first abdication in Japan in two centuries

Tokyo (CNN) Japan's cabinet approved a draft bill Friday that, if passed into law by parliament, will allow aging Emperor Akihito to abdicate.

Akihito said that while he felt he was in good health he was worried about the increasing burden of the role.

"However, when I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the State with my whole being as I have done until now," he said.

At the time it was reported that the monarch felt that as his ability to perform his official duties waned, the next generation -- namely his eldest son, 56-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito -- should take them on, NHK reported, citing sources in the Imperial Household Agency.

JUST WATCHED Japan's Emperor addresses the nation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Japan's Emperor addresses the nation 02:16

Read More