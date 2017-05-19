Breaking News

Balancing national pride and personal politics at the Venice Biennale

By Amah-Rose McKnight-Abrams, CNN

Updated 7:18 AM ET, Fri May 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;http://bortolozzi.com/anne-imhof/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Anne Imhof&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s Golden Lion-winning &quot;Faust&quot; involves a five-hour performance in which the the audience is immersed in a world of music, sadness and sexuality.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
Germany: "Faust" by Anne ImhofAnne Imhof's Golden Lion-winning "Faust" involves a five-hour performance in which the the audience is immersed in a world of music, sadness and sexuality.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Performers acted in groups or alone, tussling with each other or staring despondently.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
Germany: "Faust" by Anne ImhofPerformers acted in groups or alone, tussling with each other or staring despondently.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
With this Las Vegas-style light installation, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pkmgallery.com/artists/cody-choi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cody Choi&lt;/a&gt; wanted to highlight how travel has become a show of wealth.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
South Korea: "Venetian Rhapsody, The Power of Bluff" (2016-2017) by Cody ChoiWith this Las Vegas-style light installation, Cody Choi wanted to highlight how travel has become a show of wealth.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Using a specially developed algorithm, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.313artproject.com/artists/wan-lee/?ckattempt=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lee Wan&lt;/a&gt; calculated how much time people around the world have to work in order to afford a meal. The more they have to work, the faster the hands on their clock turn.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
South Korea: "Proper Time: Though the Dreams Revolve with the Moon" (2017) by Lee WanUsing a specially developed algorithm, Lee Wan calculated how much time people around the world have to work in order to afford a meal. The more they have to work, the faster the hands on their clock turn.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Visitors interact with &lt;a href=&quot;https://ocula.com/artists/takahiro-iwasaki/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Iwasaki&#39;&lt;/a&gt;s installation, a selection of three-dimensional works made from everyday objects such as towels and plastic garbage.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
Japan: "Turned Upside Down, It's a Forest" (2017) by Takahiro IwasakiVisitors interact with Iwasaki's installation, a selection of three-dimensional works made from everyday objects such as towels and plastic garbage.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ica.art/nought-sixty-artists-index/jesse-jones&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jesse Jones&lt;/a&gt;&#39; &quot;Tremble Tremble,&quot; created for the Irish Pavilion, is a combination of performance, film and installation, and attempts to reclaim the witch as a feminist symbol.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
Ireland: "Tremble Tremble" (2017) by Jesse JonesJesse Jones' "Tremble Tremble," created for the Irish Pavilion, is a combination of performance, film and installation, and attempts to reclaim the witch as a feminist symbol.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Belgian-born, Mexico-based artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://francisalys.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Francis Alÿs&lt;/a&gt; (left) presented new work made while visiting an Iraqi refugee camp, and while embedded with a Kurdish soldiers during a Mosul campaign in 2016, exploring the role of the artist in war.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
Iraq: Francis Alÿs and the Ruya FoundationBelgian-born, Mexico-based artist Francis Alÿs (left) presented new work made while visiting an Iraqi refugee camp, and while embedded with a Kurdish soldiers during a Mosul campaign in 2016, exploring the role of the artist in war.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
For the first time in history a Nigerian Pavilion made its debut at the 57th Venice Biennale. Nigeria now joins African countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique who have all had pavilions during the exhibition&#39;s 122-year history. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Flying Girls&quot; by Nigerian visual artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pejualatise.com/artist-statement/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Peju Alatise&lt;/a&gt;, is based on the story of a housemaid who dreams of a realm where she is free to fly.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
Nigeria: "Flying Girls" (2016) by Peju AlatiseFor the first time in history a Nigerian Pavilion made its debut at the 57th Venice Biennale. Nigeria now joins African countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique who have all had pavilions during the exhibition's 122-year history.

"Flying Girls" by Nigerian visual artist Peju Alatise, is based on the story of a housemaid who dreams of a realm where she is free to fly.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Visitors admire the artwork &quot;Oracle&quot; by US artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.saatchigallery.com/artists/mark_bradford.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Bradford&lt;/a&gt;, representing the American Pavilion.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
USA: "Oracle" (2017) by Mark BradfordVisitors admire the artwork "Oracle" by US artist Mark Bradford, representing the American Pavilion.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
The Russian Pavilion presented &quot;Theatrum Orbis&quot;, which imagines a dystopian future, by visual artists and sculptors &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marlboroughgallery.com/galleries/graphics/artists/grisha-bruskin/graphics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Grisha Bruskin&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://recycleartgroup.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recycle Group&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://pirogovasasha.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sasha Pirogova&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
Russia: "Theatrum Orbis" exhibition The Russian Pavilion presented "Theatrum Orbis", which imagines a dystopian future, by visual artists and sculptors Grisha Bruskin, Recycle Group and Sasha Pirogova.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
venice biennale 2017 germany 2venice biennale 2017 germany 1 venice biennale south korea 1 venice biennale south korea 2venice biennale 2017 japan venice biennale 2017 ireland venice biennale 2017 iraq Flying Girls_1venice biennale 2017 usa 1venice biennale 2017 russia 2

(CNN)The NSK State has an anthem, passports, stamps, and consulates, but no territory. Founded by the Slovenian artist collective IRWIN in 1992, it's a radical art experiment that challenges concepts of migration, colonialism, history and identity.

Venice Biennale 2017: The 7 spectacles you don&#39;t want to miss
Venice Biennale 2017: The 7 spectacles you don't want to miss
And now, 25 years later, the NSK has a pavilion at the venerated Venice Biennale, the so-called Olympics of the art world, where more than 80 nations compete for the coveted Golden Lion award.
The NSK State exhibition sees featured thinkers, artists and social workers questioning what it means to be European, and what it means to be stateless. There is a passport office processing applications for NSK passports, run by refugees waiting to have their own citizenship applications processed. These employees will work full-time at the pavilion until the Biennale ends in November.
    In an international exhibition such as this, a stateless pavilion makes a definitive statement.
    "This project tried to draw a line to become a sort of gate towards something that will project us into the next future, or in the future understanding of belonging, the future understanding (of) new identities, and the new future understanding of citizenship," said Polish philosopher Slavoj Žižek, who gave the pavilion's opening address.
    Read More
    "If this is or is not a political act, it's definitely something that we can see moving further in time as a state and a project."
    Read: How contemporary art can change the world
    This type of anti-state thinking is all well and good for an artist representing a state that doesn't exist. But for artists partnering with the governments of real countries, the Biennale represents a spectacular challenge. How does one represent an entire nation with pride, while simultaneously critiquing it?
    For some, this is more than a mere creative test. According to Lee Daehyung, curator of the South Korean pavilion, the featured artists -- Cody Choi and Lee Wan -- would not have been able to show their work at the Biennale if former president Park Geun-hye had still been in power.
    &quot;Venetian Rhapsody, The Power of Bluff&quot; (2016-2017) by Cody Choi
    "Venetian Rhapsody, The Power of Bluff" (2016-2017) by Cody Choi
    Park was removed from power and arrested in March on charges related to abuse of power, accepting bribes and leaking important information. She was also reported to have maintained a cultural blacklist of thousands of dissident artists. She was replaced by liberal politician Moon Jae-in after an election earlier this month.
    "For the last 50 years, the political pendulum in Korea has swung from the left to the right, meaning that when a new government came, artists with opposing political views are essentially blacklisted. But hopefully president Moon breaks that pendulum and we end up with a more inclusive policy ... All artists are watching with a keen eye," Lee said.
    With this in mind, it seems remarkable that both Choi and Wan stayed largely clear of overtly political themes at the pavilion, focusing more closely on the complexities of Korean identity.
    Damien Hirst stages comeback with monumental sunken &#39;treasures&#39;
    Damien Hirst stages comeback with monumental sunken 'treasures'
    But perhaps it's unfair to expect artists to always take an overtly political stance.
    Belgian artist Francis Alÿs, who represents Iraq this year with a series of film works shot at a Yazidi refugee camp, notes that artists have always taken diverse stances in moments of political conflict.
    "A couple of years ago I did an investigation on what a bunch of famous artists were doing in 1943, midway through WWII," he said. "One will find all kinds of positions, from engagement to disengagement, from victim to witness, from hero to villain... However, looking back, all attitudes have something that makes them historically fascinating. How can one not admire (Irish author Samuel Beckett) for joining the resistance in occupied France? How could one criticize Matisse for turning his back on war -- this human madness -- and focus his energy on the cut-outs series he was then starting? All adopted or were imposed different roles, there is not one model."
    &quot;Tremble Tremble&quot; (2017) by Jesse Jones
    "Tremble Tremble" (2017) by Jesse Jones
    Jesse Jones aligned more closely with the Beckett model, seeing the Biennale as a chance to speak out against the state of women's rights in her native Ireland, focusing on access to abortion, which is still largely illegal. Her exhibition, "Tremble Tremble," reclaims the witch as a feminist archetype in a powerful statement about self-determination.
    "The feminist politics of the work feel very timely in Ireland, and I really hoped to make complex ideas around body autonomy and the self-determination of women accessible, and create an experience for people that would allow a way to feel the politics of the body rather than represent a story," she explained.
    "Politics is an inescapable part of how we live our lives and what freedoms we have, and how we are with each other in the world. It is connected to the most intimate parts of our lives."
    &quot;Faust&quot; (2017) by Anne Imhof
    "Faust" (2017) by Anne Imhof
    However, in the end, the top prize went to a work that straddled the lines between the overtly political and the benign: Germany took home the Golden Lion for artist and choreographer Anne Imhof's "Faust."
    Barking guard dogs meet you at a wire fence at the entrance of the pavilion. Inside, you walk along a raised glass floor, under which chains, knives, paints, and lighter fluid are placed. Dead-eyed performers dressed all in black move like zombies through the room. Some crouch into the exposed space underfoot, where they squirm and light fires. There is a sense of helplessness. Critics have detected S&M and totalitarian undertones. (Fittingly, it was held in a building the Nazis redesigned in 1938.)
    Read: When does art become too political?
    First ever Nigerian Pavilion opens at the Venice Biennale
    First ever Nigerian Pavilion opens at the Venice Biennale
    "My work stands for the grace of thoughts, for liberty, for the right to be different, for gender nonconformity, and the pride of being a woman in this world," Imhof said in her acceptance speech, according to the Associated Press. "The piece we developed for the German pavilion makes transparent the past but it speaks to the future."
    Judging from the popularity of the piece, which had a permanent queue both during the preview and the public performances, Imhof has tapped something that resonates internationally. Whether her victory is taken as an act of national pride or dissidence, remains up for discussion.
    The Venice Biennale runs through Nov. 26, 2017.

    CNN's Allyssia Alleyne contributed to this report.