Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, May 19

By Katie Glaeser, CNN

Updated 2:57 PM ET, Fri May 19, 2017

The scene after a car barreled through crowded Times Square sidewalks, leaving one dead and 22 injured.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

— The man who allegedly drove his car into crowds in New York's Times Square was charged with murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.
— Democrats say Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was 'frustratingly cautious' when he briefed House members on Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
— Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner tearfully pleaded guilty in a 'sexting' case to transferring obscene material to a minor and will register as a sex offender.
    — Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations.
    — Today, Trump embarks on his first foreign trip, after having one of the most tumultuous and damaging weeks any President has had to endure.
    — While most of the attention will be on the President during the trip, Melania Trump will be making her international debut as first lady.
    Pippa Middleton is tying the knot this weekend to James Matthews, a millionaire hedge fund manager. It's set to be Britain's wedding of the year.
    — Sunday marks 25 years since MTV first launched its trailblazing social experiment 'The Real World.'
    — What a week! See how it played out in 26 photos.
    — And finally, don't see yourself in your phone's Emoji selection? That may be about to change...