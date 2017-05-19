(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
— The man who allegedly drove his car into crowds in New York's Times Square was charged with murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.
— Democrats say Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was 'frustratingly cautious' when he briefed House members on Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
— Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner tearfully pleaded guilty in a 'sexting' case to transferring obscene material to a minor and will register as a sex offender.
— Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations.
— Today, Trump embarks on his first foreign trip, after having one of the most tumultuous and damaging weeks any President has had to endure.
— While most of the attention will be on the President during the trip, Melania Trump will be making her international debut as first lady.
— Pippa Middleton is tying the knot this weekend to James Matthews, a millionaire hedge fund manager. It's set to be Britain's wedding of the year.
— Sunday marks 25 years since MTV first launched its trailblazing social experiment 'The Real World.'
— What a week! See how it played out in 26 photos.
— And finally, don't see yourself in your phone's Emoji selection? That may be about to change...