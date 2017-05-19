Story highlights Police found the boy's 3-month-old sister in her car seat in the home, crying

Many states are battling a heroin epidemic

(CNN) A 5-year-old boy ran for two blocks in the dark to get help after finding his parents unconscious early Thursday morning in Middletown, Ohio, police said.

The boy burst into his grandfather's house saying, "Mom and dad's dead, mom and dad's dead!" his grandfather Kenny Currey told CNN affiliate WCPO

Currey said he ran back to the house and what he found scared him to death: His stepdaughter and her partner had overdosed on heroin.

CNN is not naming the boy or his parents to protect their privacy.

Boy saved three lives

Read More