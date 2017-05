The week in 26 photos

During a news conference on Wednesday, May 17, House Democrats display of photo of US President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Democrats were calling for an independent commission that would investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. Later in the day, the Justice Department appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee a federal investigation. In a statement, Trump said an investigation will confirm that "there was no collusion" between his campaign and Russia.