The week in 25 photos

Children in Meron, Israel, take part in a traditional Halake ceremony, getting their first haircuts from their fathers, at the start of the Lag Baomer holiday on Sunday, May 14.
This undated photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Saturday, May 13, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an exhibition of utensils, tools and other building materials.
A Syrian tank advances through the Qabun district, on the outskirts of Damascus, during an offensive against opposition fighters on Saturday, May 13.
Honor guards stand in Beijing before a welcoming ceremony for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday, May 13.
A woman looks at cows on a beach in Coti-Chiavari, a commune on the French island of Corsica, on Wednesday, May 17.
Pope Francis leads a candlelight vigil in Fatima, Portugal, on Friday, May 12. The next day, he canonized two shepherd children who lived 100 years ago.
A Buddhist monk offers prayers in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Tuesday, May 16.
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the door for press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster as they enter the White House briefing room on Tuesday, May 16.
A man wades through his flooded home in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, May 16. Heavy rains cause the overflowing of the Cauca River.
A visitor takes photos of Hong Kong's Kowloon district from the viewing deck of the International Commerce Centre on Tuesday, May 16.
Journalists take photos of actress Julianne Moore and director Todd Haynes at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday, May 18.