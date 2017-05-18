Photos: The week in 25 photos During a news conference on Wednesday, May 17, House Democrats display of photo of US President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Democrats were calling for an independent commission that would investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. Later in the day, the Justice Department appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee a federal investigation. In a statement, Trump said an investigation will confirm that "there was no collusion" between his campaign and Russia. Hide Caption 1 of 25

A wrecked vehicle is on fire after hitting pedestrians in New York's Times Square on Thursday, May 18. At least one person was killed, officials said, and nearly two dozen were injured. The driver is in custody, and city leaders said there was no indication that it was an act of terrorism.

Seidu Mohammed, a refugee from Ghana, smiles after he was granted asylum in Canada on Thursday, May 18. He lost all his fingers to frostbite, which he suffered while walking across the border from the United States.

Melissa McCarthy, playing White House press secretary Sean Spicer, hides in some bushes during a "Saturday Night Live" skit on May 13. McCarthy has portrayed Spicer several times this season.

The body of an ISIS militant is seen in Mosul, Iraq, as Iraqi forces clashed with the terror group on Tuesday, May 16. An offensive began in February to reclaim western Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city earlier this year.

Police shields are splattered with red paint during an opposition protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, May 12. Venezuela has been in a state of widespread unrest since March 29, when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Though the decision was reversed three days later, protests continued across the country, which is in the midst of a severe food shortage and economic crisis.

Children in Meron, Israel, take part in a traditional Halake ceremony, getting their first haircuts from their fathers, at the start of the Lag Baomer holiday on Sunday, May 14.

New French President Emmanuel Macron waves from a military vehicle as he rides toward the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday, May 14.

This undated photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Saturday, May 13, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an exhibition of utensils, tools and other building materials.

Luxury cars fill a 15-story "vending machine" at a dealership in Singapore on Wednesday, May 17. Autobahn Motors created the tower to save space.

British Prime Minister Theresa May gestures during the launch of the Conservative Party manifesto on Thursday, May 18. The general election is June 8.

A Syrian tank advances through the Qabun district, on the outskirts of Damascus, during an offensive against opposition fighters on Saturday, May 13.

Honor guards stand in Beijing before a welcoming ceremony for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday, May 13.

A woman looks at cows on a beach in Coti-Chiavari, a commune on the French island of Corsica, on Wednesday, May 17.

Pope Francis leads a candlelight vigil in Fatima, Portugal, on Friday, May 12. The next day, he canonized two shepherd children who lived 100 years ago.

Families that once sheltered US whistleblower Edward Snowden stand outside the building of Hong Kong's immigration department on Monday, May 15. Their lawyer said they are facing possible detention and deportation from the city after their claims for asylum were officially rejected.

Friends and relatives say their last goodbyes to slain journalist Javier Valdez during his funeral Mass in Culiacan, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 16. Valdez, who reported extensively on drug trafficking, is the fifth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year.

A Buddhist monk offers prayers in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Tuesday, May 16.

Migrants wait to be rescued from a small wooden boat off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy, on Thursday, May 18. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the door for press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster as they enter the White House briefing room on Tuesday, May 16.

Newly commissioned ensigns throw their hats in the air Wednesday, May 17, as they graduate from the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. President Trump gave the commencement address.

A man wades through his flooded home in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, May 16. Heavy rains cause the overflowing of the Cauca River.

A visitor takes photos of Hong Kong's Kowloon district from the viewing deck of the International Commerce Centre on Tuesday, May 16.

Journalists take photos of actress Julianne Moore and director Todd Haynes at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday, May 18.