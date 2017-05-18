Story highlights Ex-teacher is accused of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities

He also is accused of destroying phones that could have been evidence in the case

(CNN) Tad Cummins, the former teacher accused of abducting a teenage student from Tennessee and taking her to California, was indicted Thursday on two federal charges.

Court documents said Cummins was indicted on a charge of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison; and a second charge of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The second charge is related to his alleged destruction of two phones to impede the investigation, court documents said.

Each count is punishable by a fine of up to $250,000.

