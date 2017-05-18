Breaking News

Tad Cummins, former Tennessee teacher, indicted on federal charges

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 7:37 PM ET, Thu May 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tad Cummins, a former high school teacher, was arrested April 20 at a remote cabin in Northern California.
Tad Cummins, a former high school teacher, was arrested April 20 at a remote cabin in Northern California.

Story highlights

  • Ex-teacher is accused of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities
  • He also is accused of destroying phones that could have been evidence in the case

(CNN)Tad Cummins, the former teacher accused of abducting a teenage student from Tennessee and taking her to California, was indicted Thursday on two federal charges.

Court documents said Cummins was indicted on a charge of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison; and a second charge of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Tad Cummins planned to take teen to Mexico, FBI says
    The second charge is related to his alleged destruction of two phones to impede the investigation, court documents said.
    Each count is punishable by a fine of up to $250,000.
    Teacher captured in remote California cabin
    Teacher captured in remote California cabin

      JUST WATCHED

      Teacher captured in remote California cabin

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Teacher captured in remote California cabin 03:10
    Read More
    Cummins, 50, and the 15-year-old girl went missing March 13 from Columbia, Tennessee, sparking a nationwide search.
    He had been suspended in February from the local high school after a student reported seeing him and the teenage girl kissing in a classroom, authorities said.
    They traveled cross-country and were found April 20 at a remote cabin in Northern California, where they'd been posing as husband and wife.
    Cummins also faces state charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last month.
    He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges.