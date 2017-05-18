Times Square car incident: 1 dead, 19 injured; driver in custody

Story highlights Driver, known for drunken driving, is in custody, source says

Car was "out of control" before crashing, police say

(CNN) One person was killed and at least 19 others injured Thursday when a speeding car struck pedestrians in Manhattan's bustling Times Square, police and fire officials said.

The driver is in custody, a New York Police Department source said. The driver has a history of drunken driving, a law enforcement official said.

The incident is being investigated as an accident, a police official said.

Before striking pedestrians, the car was "out of control," an emergency management official said. Witnesses on social media described a speeding car plowing into people before crashing.

do not come to Times Square!!!! My colleagues and I are safe. A post shared by Ed G Val (@semiquasicelebritywannabe) on May 18, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

"A woman in front on the sidewalk was hit and tossed before then car reached 44th st, continued plowing people down at full speed up to 45th street, where it was stopped after crashing into more people and the light post pictured," posted Instagram user @semiquasicelebritywannabe, who "saw the car speeding north on the west sidewalk of southbound 7th Ave." from across the street.

