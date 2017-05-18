Notre Dame students plan walkout during Mike Pence speech

Story highlights Mike Pence will deliver Notre Dame's commencement speech on Sunday

Some students plan to walk out of the speech in protest; so far, about 75 have said they'll join the protest

(CNN) When Vice President Mike Pence delivers the commencement speech at Notre Dame on Sunday, he'll likely speak to fewer people than he expected.

Some students at the Catholic university plan to walk out of the speech as part of a protest against Pence and his policies, which they say target marginalized people on the basis of their religion, skin color or sexual orientation, according to the student activist group We Stand For.

Luis Miranda, a co-organizer of the walkout, said Pence, as Indiana governor and as vice president, targeted vulnerable people with his policies. Catholic values promote standing up for the poor and marginalized, so he plans to stand up on Sunday, literally.

Miranda said some of his family members are undocumented immigrants and have felt under siege by the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

