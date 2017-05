Photos: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square A wrecked vehicle is on fire after hitting pedestrians in New York's Times Square on Thursday, May 18. The incident is being investigated as an accident, a New York police official said. The driver is in custody. Hide Caption 1 of 11

People attend to one of the victims. At least one person was killed and nearly two dozen were injured, officials said.

Before striking pedestrians, the car was "out of control," an emergency management official said. Witnesses on social media described a speeding car plowing into people before crashing to a halt.

Emergency workers surround the crash site. The motorist, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, has been arrested twice in the past for drunken driving, according to the New York police commissioner.

An injured person receives first aid.

An injured person lies at the scene.

The wrecked car leans at the intersection of 45th and Broadway.

A victim is attended to in this photo tweeted by the New York City Fire Department.

A victim receives medical attention.

There is no indication it was an act of terrorism, city leaders said.