Once-a-week passenger ferry service now links Russia and North Korea.

The markets don't like all this drama. The Dow had its worst day since September , plummeting 373 points.

For the second time in a week , a man in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody has died. A 58-year-old Indian national died in an Atlanta hospital after being taken there after complaining about shortness of breath. On Monday, a 27-year-old apparently hanged himself while in solitary confinement in Georgia. Eight people have died in ICE custody since October. Immigrant rights activists are crying foul, but ICE says it's "committed" to keeping those in its custody safe and healthy. President Trump has called for increasing detention as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration.

Brazil seems to go from one presidential scandal to another. President Michel Temer is accused of bribery by one of Brazil's biggest newspapers. O Globo reports that Temer paid hush money to an imprisoned former Senate colleague to keep quiet about a corruption investigation. Temer says it's not true, but the newspaper says a meat producer has a recording of the President giving the OK for a bribe to the Senate colleague to "keep quiet." Temer rose to the presidency last year after former President Dilma Rousseff was impeached , caught up in the same corruption probe.

Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden, died last night . Cornell, 52, and the band were in Detroit for a show as part of a US tour.

Say it ain't so

A Girl Scout leader in Kentucky ends up in jail, accused of making off with 6,000 boxes -- of Girl Scout cookies.

Boric acid + methanol + fire = BOOM

Grown men are wearing onesies -- out in public -- and the internet may never get over it.

The King of the Netherlands has been living a double life ! Calm down; it's not that sexy. He's just secretly been flying passenger jets for more than 20 years.

Number of people nabbed in widespread raids in Los Angeles that targeted the infamous MS-13 gang.

