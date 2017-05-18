Three people fall from Ferris wheel ride in Washington

Story highlights Fire official: Ferris wheel cart flipped and three people fell out

Their conditions remain unknown

(CNN) Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a Ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington, on Thursday.

The three people had been in the same cart on the Ferris wheel, which had been set up for the Rhododendron Festival at Memorial Field, said Bill Beezley, a public information officer with the East Jefferson Fire Department.

The cart abruptly flipped and sent the three passengers up in the air, heading backward toward the ground, Beezley said. All three of them landed on the metal casing supporting the Ferris wheel on the ground.

The three people were transported via medical helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. They were described as a 70-year-old woman, a woman in her 40s, and a six-year-old boy, according to Beezley. Their conditions are currently unknown.

One witness, Laura Lewis, had been on a different ride with her two kids at the festival when she said she saw one of the buckets in the Ferris wheel flip and dump three people out.

Read More