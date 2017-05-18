Deputy tries to help driver, gets rushed with assault rifle instead

Story highlights The deputy's reaction was "nothing short of amazing," his superior says

The motive for the attack remains unclear

(CNN) When Colorado sheriff's deputy Brad Proulx spotted an SUV straddling the side of a road, he figured the driver needed help.

So the officer pulled over and turned on his body camera -- just like his department requires anytime a deputy meets a citizen, Douglas County Chief Deputy Steve Johnson said.

Moments later, a man bolted from the SUV and swung an assault rifle at Proulx.

The deputy's body camera captured the attack.

Though he fell to the ground, Proulx managed to fire off two shots -- including one that struck the suspect in the arm.

"The deputy kept calm, kept the presence of mind," Johnson said. Video footage captured by Proulx's body camera shows the violent encounter.

