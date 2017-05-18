Story highlights Kingston Frazier, 6, was left unattended in a car in a Kroger parking lot

The three teenage suspects are being charged with capital murder, county officials said

(CNN) Three Mississippi teenagers are accused of killing a 6-year-old boy after stealing the car he was left in.

The child, Kingston Frazier, was left alone in a Toyota Camry in a Kroger parking lot around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The three suspects pulled into the parking lot in a separate car, the Hind's County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. One of them allegedly got into the Camry before both vehicles pulled away. It's not clear whether the driver of the Camry knew the child was in the car.

(From left) Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield are facing capital murder charges for kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Kingston Frazier

When Kingston's mother came out of the store, she alerted a nearby sheriff's deputy that her vehicle was missing. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert when it became clear that a child had been inside the stolen vehicle.

Kingston was found dead later Thursday morning in rural Madison County when a passerby noticed the car abandoned on the side of the road and recognized it from the Amber Alert. The boy was shot in the back of the head, Madison County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Heath Hall said.

