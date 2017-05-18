(CNN) Dubai is growing again, and again it's building into the sea.

Global investment company Dubai Holding unveiled this week plans for Marsa Al Arab, a four million square feet pair of man-made islands either side of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the city's iconic sail-shaped hotel.

The project, estimated to cost $1.72 billion, will add 1.4 miles of beach to Dubai's coastline. With ground breaking scheduled for June, Dubai Holding say the islands will be completed late 2020.

Geared towards tourists, one island will include family-friendly resorts, a 2.5 million square-foot marine park and a custom built 1,700-seat theater, home to the Middle East's first Cirque du Soleil show. It will also house 300 seafront apartments.

The second, private island is set to host 14- luxury villas and marina for residents, along with a boutique hotel.

