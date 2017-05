Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District Quartier Putain: The name of this cafe comes from the French slang for the activity that made the Red Light District famous. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Coffee creations: Barista-served coffee is on the menu at Quartier Putain.

Religious refreshments: Coffee worshippers can get their fix in De Koffieschenkerij, hidden inside the Oude Kerk.

Deli delights: Stach is a chain of cafes, organic delis and burger joints across Amsterdam.

Scissors and snacks: A coffee and a hair trim is possible at Cut Throat, a barber with drinks and eats attached.

Retro sophistication: Porem combines the atmosphere of a traditional Amsterdam brown cafe with a sophisticated cocktail bar.

Steaks and sides: Meat lovers can have their fill at the carnivore-friendly Cannibale Royale.

Dim sum: For modern Asian food, Dum Dum Palace is a mecca for dim sum.

Mata Hari: This relaxed brasserie serves local, seasonal food.

De Prael: This local brewery also helps disadvantaged people get back into the job market.

Dutch design: Koko combines coffee with a store selling a range of hand-picked Scandinavian and Dutch fashion designs.